Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded March 10, 2022              44 NOT PROVIDED 536 GARSON LLC et al to QUALITY HOME FURNISHINGS LLC et al Property Address: 16 GRANBY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12634 Page: 0532 Tax Account: 105.79-2-34 Full Sale Price:  $1.00 HG BUILDERS LP to BARONE HOMES INC Property Address: 1446 PROVIDENCE DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo