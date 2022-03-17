Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 4-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As  Recorded March 4, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SINGLETARY, WILLIE J JR 36 BRONSON COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - BONANNO, JESSICA L 3 CURRIER LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - CRANE, JESSICA L & JONES, KIAMIA S 206 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - & 229 DR SAMUEL MCCREE WAY, ROCHESTER ...

