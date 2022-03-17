Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 1-4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 1, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAEZ, CLARABELLE 571 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: SCULLY, JAMES PAUL Amount: $1,711.88 LANGSTON, SEAN ANDRE et al 613 WASHINGTON SQUARE, SPRING CITY PA 19475 Favor: GREEN GRASS HOLDINGS LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $10,515.00 MAGLIER, MARCIA 1624 BRIDGEBORO DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM ...

