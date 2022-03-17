Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 1-4, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 1-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 1, 2022 LIEN RELEASE ELFGEEH, MUFID Favor: UNITED STATES 1193 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MOXLEY, ALLEN Favor: MOXLEY, RAYMOND 299-301 RAVINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 REYES, JAMES Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN JONES, JASON Favor: KEY PERFORMANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: $1,045.00 342 4TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY MCKAY, SEAN Favor: VANDERWALL, TERRY J Amount: $6,200.00 932 LITTLE POND WAY, WEBSTER NY ...

