Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 10, 2022            77 NOT PROVIDED 317 CEDAR PLACE LLC Property Address: 317 CEDAR PLACE, EAST ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount:  $51,877.63 ONDERDONK, ERIC Property Address: 570 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KENNEDY, JOSEPH E Amount:  $50,000.00 WILLIAMS, RICHARD E Property Address: 45 CROSSFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

