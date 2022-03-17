Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 4-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 4, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY COSTANZA, PHYLLIS A Appoints: COSTANZA, SAMUEL J DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA JOHNSTON, GAIL B Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B JOHNSTON, JAMES D Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B Powers of Attorney  Recorded March 7, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY SHAFFER, MICHAEL JOSHUA Appoints: HALLATT, DAMIEN US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEW PENN ...

