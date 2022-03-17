Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Bankruptcy / Plaza owners seek $2.1 million from Regal Cinemas for unpaid rent, fees

Plaza owners seek $2.1 million from Regal Cinemas for unpaid rent, fees

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 17, 2022 0

The owner of Culver Ridge Plaza has filed suit against Regal Cinemas, Inc., alleging the movie theater operator owes $2.15 million in unpaid rent, taxes and late fees.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo