Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Visiko v. Fleming and Rochester City School District

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Victims Act Pre-answer motion to dismiss – Duty to supervise Visiko v. Fleming and Rochester City School District CA 20-01228 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced a personal injury action pursuant to the Child Victims Act alleging she was sexually abused between 1974 and 1977 by ...

