Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Help is available for homeowners facing possible foreclosure

Help is available for homeowners facing possible foreclosure

By: Bennett Loudon March 18, 2022 0

Each year, several public legal service agencies in Monroe County help about 150 homeowners facing potential foreclosure.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo