Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 11, 2022                55 NOT PROVIDED TARANA, STEVEN to CHIMAERA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 43 KETHCUM STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12634 Page: 0673 Tax Account: 106.22-3-12 Full Sale Price: $11,000.00 14420 BARON, FRANK J et ano to PERRY, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 3721 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo