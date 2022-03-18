Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 7-8, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 7-8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 7, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CRAFTED AROUND YOU 39 SMITH STREET, HILTON NY 14468 - - CRAFT, CATHERINE & PIONESS, ELIZA 39 SMITH STREET, HILTON NY 14468 - - & 5962 ALBION ROAD, OAKFIELD NY 14125 - - REZZCOM PROFESSIONAL CLEANING 80 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - MIZELL, PORCHA ...

