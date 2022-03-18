Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 11, 2022               80 NOT PROVIDED EAST RIVER HENRIETTA II LLC Property Address: 84 LEHIGH STATION ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NA Amount: $59,972,000.00 14420 BOVENZI CUBIOTTI, EMILIA & CUBIOTTI, CHRISTOPHER J Property Address: 38 FAIR STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $101,250.00 HUSSONG-KALLEN, MARY ...

