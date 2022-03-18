Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Philanthropist, advocate sues Monroe County Democratic Committee

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 18, 2022 0

A prominent philanthropist and advocate for the underprivileged is suing the Monroe County Democratic Committee, saying her political contributions were not used for their intended purpose. Michelle Garcia-Daniels, on behalf of her foundation, alleges the MCDC misrepresented how $15,000 in contributions would be used, and that the political vehicle also failed to return $7,500 that was ...

