Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Police Accountability Board plans public Q & A sessions

Police Accountability Board plans public Q & A sessions

By: Patty Remmell Kevin Oklobzija March 18, 2022 0

Rochester's Police Accountability Board will conduct the first of what it says will be several informational discussions on the agency's mission and operations as it prepares to take on cases.   Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the PAB, and board chair Shani Wilson will answer questions via Facebook and YouTube in a session that begins at ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo