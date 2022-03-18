Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – General liability insurance: Dish Network Corp. v. Ace Am. Ins. Co.

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit General liability insurance Exclusions – Broadcasting and telecasting Dish Network Corp. v. Ace Am. Ins. Co. 20-0268-cv Judges Walker, Leval, and Chin Background: The plaintiff obtained a commercial general liability insurance policy from the defendant that included coverage for personal and advertising liability subject to certain exclusions. One exclusion excluded coverage from ...

