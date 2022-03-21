Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Forum non conveniens: Estate of Margaret Kainer, et al. v. UBS AG, et al.

Court of Appeals – Forum non conveniens: Estate of Margaret Kainer, et al. v. UBS AG, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Forum non conveniens Personal jurisdiction Estate of Margaret Kainer, et al. v. UBS AG, et al. No. 76 Judge Cannataro Background: At issue is a dispute over ownership of the proceeds of sale of a painting that was stolen from Margaret Kainer by the Nazi regime in the 1930s. The plaintiffs argued that the courts ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo