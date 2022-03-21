Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 8-9, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 8, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CLUSTER FLY CONTROL 278 PARK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - CALLERI, JOHN A 278 PARK CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARTIN, MELISSA JEAN 10 KEYSTONE COURT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - BAZINET, SARAH LYNN 360 BOUGHTON HILL ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS ...

