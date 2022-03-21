Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 7-8-9-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 7, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AGNEW, CHINA A 115 STRONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: WESTLAKE SERVICES LLC Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $7,463.03 BABYLON et al 720 NORTH LAKE AVENUE SUITE 9, PASADENA CA 91104 Favor: GREEN GRASS HOLDINGS LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $12,306.00 BEDFORD, MELISSA 18.5 BEAUFORT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CULVER ROAD PROPERTIES, ...

