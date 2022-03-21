Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 7-8-10, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 7-8-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 7, 2022 LIEN RELEASE MUCZYNSKI, JOSEPH Favor: LAC DE VILLE VILLAGE HOA 183 LAC KLINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 MUCZYNSKI, JOSEPH N Favor: LAC DE VILLE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC, BOARD OF DIRECTORS 183 LAC KINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 LIEN SATISFIED WOODSLAND CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS Favor: REYNOLDS, AMBER L MECHANICS LIEN C ROC HOLDING LLC Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo