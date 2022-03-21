Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded March 14, 2022               87 NOT PROVIDED YAWMAN, CHERYL LYNN Property Address: 1 BRUNSON WAY, PERINTON NY Lender: STIFEL BANK & TRUST Amount: $350,000.00 14416 JOHNSON, CORRY B & JOHNSON, MICHELE C Property Address: 2434 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $210,000.00 14420 SORRELL, LARRY J Property Address: 39 GALLUP ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo