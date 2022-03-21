Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 8-9, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 8, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUTLER, MARY L Appoints: BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER W BUTLER, WILLIAM G Appoints: BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER W DOWNES, LINDA Appoints: DOWNES, JAYNE HEINRICH, JOHN PETER Appoints: ARTER, STEPHEN AMANDUS MUTNICK, MARSHALL Appoints: DOWNES, LINDA NEW CENTURY LIQUIDATING TRUST Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC NRZ REO XVIII LLC Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC WHIPPLE, DAVIS JR Appoints: WHIPPLE, LUCINDA L WILMINGTON ...

