Home / News / Appeals court reverses some charges, orders new trial for another

Appeals court reverses some charges, orders new trial for another

Cross examination of police officer should have been allowed

By: Bennett Loudon March 22, 2022 0

A state appeals court has dismissed several sex abuse convictions and granted a new trial for the defendant on two remaining charges. Defendant Kyle Kilgore was convicted in Onondaga County Court in June 2019 before Judge Matthew J. Doran of two counts each of third-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a ...

