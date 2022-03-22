Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 15, 2022               71 14420 BACKUS, THOMAS to LOWERY-DULIEU, ALAN Property Address: 24 UNION STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12636 Page: 0198 Tax Account: 069.53-3-4 Full Sale Price: $151,000.00 DILAURO, MABEL E et al to POMAQUIZA, SEGUNDO EUSEBIO et ano Property Address: 24 FAIRVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

