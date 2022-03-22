Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 10, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 10, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT COLLAZO, RUTELIA Favor: DISCOVER BANK JOHNSON, DENISE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC MCDONALD, TERRY J Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC WILLIAMS, MARGARET D Favor: DISCOVER BANK ZONA, JOSEPH M Favor: DISCOVER BANK JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT SKINNER, ROSCOE Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK VANDENBOSCH, DONNA S et ano Favor: DAIMLERCHRYSLER FINANCIAL SERVICES AMERICAS LLC SATISFACTION OF ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo