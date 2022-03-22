Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 15, 2022                 82 NOT PROVIDED 150 METRO PARK LLC Property Address: 150 METRO PARK, BRIGHTON NY Lender: TOMPKINS COMMUNITY BANK Amount: $125,000.00 BRAUN, KATRINA M & PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER T Property Address: 97 ELMORE RD,  , NY 14618, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $192,800.00 CHEY, RITHIK ...

