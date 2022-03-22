Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 10, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHAPMAN, THELMA Appoints: CHAPMAN, ARTHUR HILTON, SHARON Appoints: MAERZ, JEANNETTE A  

