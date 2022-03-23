Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Negligent supervision: Ismahan A. v. Williamsville Board of Education

March 23, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligent supervision Physical education class – Question of fact Ismahan A. v. Williamsville Board of Education CA 20-01445 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages following an incident in which her son was blindsided by a much larger student while playing one-hand touch football, ...

