Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Legal Jobs / Intake/Customer Service Clerk

Intake/Customer Service Clerk

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2022 0

Full-Time Position United States District Court Rochester, NY Salary Range: $35,788 - $58,169 The United States District Court is seeking an Intake/Customer Service Clerk to support the Court. This position serves as the “face” of the Court to much of the public and attorneys who practice in the Court and helps create positive public impressions about the Judiciary. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo