Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded March 16, 2022             78  NOT PROVIDED WEIGAND, BARBARA E to HUNTOON, CHRISTIE et ano Property Address: 268 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD, GATES NY Liber: 12636 Page: 0679 Tax Account: 134.05-2-1.267 Full Sale Price: $148,000.00 14420 SWEETING, ROBERT to SWEETING, MICHAEL P Property Address: 13 BROCKWAY PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12636 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo