Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 16, 2022            101 NOT PROVIDED AS DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATES LLC Property Address: 84-86 ATLANTIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $74,039.01 BAYLEY, JERRY Property Address: 47 ARAGON AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 COBBS LANE LLC Property Address: 60 COBBS LANE, PERINTON NY Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo