Home / News / US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals

US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2022 0

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a plan Wednesday intended to end racial and ethnic discrimination in the appraisal of home values, part of a broader federal effort to address a wealth gap that systemic inequality has perpetuated. The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure ...

