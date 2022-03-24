Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Dawson Law Firm, PC | Anthony Scalia

Dawson Law Firm, PC | Anthony Scalia

By: Patty Remmell March 24, 2022 0

Dawson Law Firm, PC, announces Anthony Scalia has been promoted to Partner. Scalia is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law with an undergraduate degree in management from St. John Fisher College and is a 2015 recipient of the Daily Record’s Up & Coming Attorneys Award.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo