Drug conviction reversed, indictment dismissed

Police seizure was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon March 24, 2022 0

A state appeals court has vacated a guilty plea, dismissed the indictment, and granted a defense motion to suppress the physical evidence and statements in a drug case.

