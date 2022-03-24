Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP | Siddharth Bahl

By: Patty Remmell March 24, 2022 0

Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP, announces two appointments for Siddharth (Sid) Bahl, an associate in the firm’s Securities and Capital Markets practice. Bahl will now serve on the Make-A-Wish Foundation Western New York, Rochester New Leadership Council, as well as the Town of Webster’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space & Athletic Review Committee.

