JustCause | Kathia Casion

By: Patty Remmell March 24, 2022 0

Just Cause announces Kathia Casion has joined their tenant defense team as program manager. Casion has nearly 20 years’ experience with The Legal Aid Society of Rochester. She is a graduate of Syracuse University’s College of Law.

