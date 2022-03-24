Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal experts praise Jackson as Senate committee wraps up nomination hearings

Legal experts praise Jackson as Senate committee wraps up nomination hearings

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING March 24, 2022 0

Legal experts praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in her final day of Senate hearings on Thursday, with a top lawyers' group saying its review found she has a "sterling" reputation, "exceptional" competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court. The testimony from the American Bar Association and other experts came after two days ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo