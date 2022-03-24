Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: A look at several recent family law updates

Matrimonial Matters: A look at several recent family law updates

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft March 24, 2022 0

After things going fairly slow in family legal matters due to the effects of the pandemic, there are several things happening in family law and the courts this spring, including: Child Support Calculations The biennial update of the calculations used to determine child support under the Family Court Act and Domestic Relations Law has been released. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo