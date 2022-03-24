Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 17, 2022   XX NOT PROVIDED CARINI, STEVEN Property Address: 161 SKYCREST DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $116,250.00 LEVIN, SIMON & TRETYAKOVA, TAMARA Property Address: 4 BURGUNDY HILLS, PERINTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK N A Amount: $210,000.00 RAI, HARKA & RAI, THAM Property Address: 150 KENWICK DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

