Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Charges dismissed over lack of evidence

Charges dismissed over lack of evidence

Court rules ‘the evidence of possession is legally insufficient’

By: Bennett Loudon March 25, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a drug conviction and dismissed the indictment because of insufficient evidence. Defendant Michael A. Mighty was convicted in October 2017 after a bench trial in state Supreme Court in Monroe County before Justice Judith A. Sinclair, of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. In a decision released ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo