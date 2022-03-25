Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Democrats appear united on Jackson; GOP votes may be elusive

Democrats appear united on Jackson; GOP votes may be elusive

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING March 25, 2022 0

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he plans to vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, likely clearing the path for President Joe Biden's historic nominee to be confirmed. But Democratic hopes of securing significant Republican support for Jackson's nomination appear to be fading. The West Virginia Democrat was ...

