Fourth Department – Child abuse: Matter of Brianna E.

March 25, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child abuse Out-of-court statements – Reliability Matter of Brianna E. CAF 20-00951 Appealed from Family Court, Jefferson County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that determined that he abused his stepdaughter. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the out-of-court statements of the child were sufficiently corroborated by the ...

