Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 18, 2022              56 NOT PROVIDED TITUS, RICHARD F to DAILEY, ORMOND JOHN III Property Address: 200 KRENZER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12638 Page: 0406 Tax Account: 173.04-1-1 Full Sale Price: $32,300.00 14428 KOVALCIK, FRANCES B et ano to MAGIERA, CASSANDRA L et ano Property Address: 190 WHEATLAND CENTER ...

