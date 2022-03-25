Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Savoca v. United States

Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Savoca v. United States

March 25, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas Corpus Successive motions Savoca v. United States 20-1502 Judges Calabresi, Raggi, and Menashi Background: The plaintiff was convicted of conspiratorial and attempted Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He appealed from a judgment that dismissed a second ...

