Home / News / Court of Appeals affirms guilty plea

Court of Appeals affirms guilty plea

Issue was not preserved for review

By: Bennett Loudon March 28, 2022 0

In a 4-3 split decision, the New York State Court of Appeals has affirmed a drug conviction based on a guilty plea despite confusion over the agreed upon sentence. Defendant Jeffery Bush claimed that the state Supreme Court justice in Brooklyn did not tell him before the day he was sentenced that the sentence under a ...

