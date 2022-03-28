Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Goodwin

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Coercion – Range of possible sentence People v. Goodwin KA 20-01571 Appealed from Lewis County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. During a court appearance at which the county court extended a plea offer that called ...

