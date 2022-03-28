Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 21, 2022              71  14420 PERKINS, BRAD to BIFULCO, JULIA Property Address: 181 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12639 Page: 0115 Tax Account: 068.51-1-1 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 SMITH, HARLEY A et ano to LOWERY, MAUREEN Property Address: 19 UNION STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12639 Page: 0130 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo