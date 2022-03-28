Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 11, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 11, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARAGER, DANIELLE 52 COSTAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,339.76 BECOATS, TATEONNA 70 WOODHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,002.68 BLOECHL, KYLE J 118 CASTLEFORD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT ...

