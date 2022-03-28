Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Taxpayer tab is $850M for Bills’ new stadium, NY gov says

Taxpayer tab is $850M for Bills’ new stadium, NY gov says

By: The Associated Press JOHN WAWROW March 28, 2022 0

State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium — which has a state-projected price tag of $1.4 billion — as part of a 30-year lease agreement reached on Monday. New York state will commit $600 million in funds, which will be in ...

