Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land

As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL March 29, 2022 0

ST. REGIS MOHAWK RESERVATION — As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state. Shops dot the main road through the U.S. side of Mohawk territory straddling the Canadian border. In the Finger Lakes, the Cayuga Nation is selling ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo