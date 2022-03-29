Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Former ACLU president to discuss free speech, inclusion on campuses at RIT symposium

Former ACLU president to discuss free speech, inclusion on campuses at RIT symposium

By: Andrea Deckert March 29, 2022 0

The former president of the American Civil Liberties Union and constitutional law and human rights expert Nadine Strossen will be the keynote speaker at Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Statesmanship, Law and Liberty’s annual symposium this Thursday.  Her presentation, “Free Speech and Inclusion on Campus: Can We Have Both?” begins at 7 p.m. in RIT’s Ingle Auditorium, Student Alumni Union. ...

